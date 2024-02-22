Restoration underway for minaret at Hagia Sophia

ISTANBUL
Within the scope of ongoing restoration in Istanbul's landmark Hagia Sophia, a renovation efforts have been launched for a crucial minaret in the structure due to recent discovery of deep cracks.

Steel scaffolding has been installed on the minaret named after Ottoman Sultan Bayezid II in the section of Istanbul's historic mosque overlooking the Topkapı Palace.

Providing information regarding ongoing efforts, Professor Dr. Hasan Fırat Diker, member of the scientific committee for the restoration of Hagia Sophia, stated that the cause of the cracks in the minaret was investigated.

“The restoration started first on the Bayezid II Minaret, as it has the most structural weaknesses among the four minarets of Hagia Sophia. In the first stage, the stones in the minaret will be stripped. Because the cause of the cracks we have already mentioned may be due to earthquake or corrosion,” he said.

Noting that each minaret has its own architectural characteristics and therefore they had to apply different restoration methods, Diker said, "The minaret will be restored with the most appropriate intervention possible. Then it will be the turn of the other minarets.”

Regarding the future status of the steel scaffolding and the visitor entrance gate, Diker said that these are precautions and temporary.

“This kind of restoration cannot be rushed. Most suitable intervention method will be determined after first understanding the origin of the problem. The scaffolding and the entrance underneath are part of the restoration. After the restoration of the minaret is completed, the scaffolding and the entrance door will be dismantled,” he expressed.

Diker explained that the reason for taking the precautions was to avoid risking the safety of visitors during the operations on the minaret.

"What is being done now is a very small stage of the restoration. Every minaret built in Hagia Sophia is an addition made during the Ottoman period. The reason we started the restoration from the minarets is that both the minarets themselves and the structure itself do not pose a problem. Together with these, we are considering a restoration that will extend to the building itself, its exterior facade and domes,” he concluded.

In a post made on the official social media account of the Directorate General of Foundations, it was stated that, "A deep crack was detected during the determinations made in the Bayezid II Minaret of the Hagia Sophia. With the restoration decision of the Scientific Committee of Hagia Sophia, a steel platform was built to ensure visitor safety.”

