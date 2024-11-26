Restoration of cultural assets in quake-hit cities nearing completion

Umut Erdem – ANKARA
The Culture and Tourism Ministry has made great strides toward restoring historical structures in the provinces ravaged by last year’s deadly twin earthquakes in the country’s south, bringing various cultural assets back to life.

The twin earthquakes affected the country’s 11 southern provinces, resulting in a death toll of nearly 50,000 and causing extensive damage to many culturally significant structures in the affected region.

Taking significant steps in a bid to address this issue, the ministry has completed renovation works in Hatay’s St. Pierre Memorial Museum and Gaziantep’s Zeugma Mosaic Museum, with many others still remaining in the construction period.

Within the scope of the works, the authorities completed the restoration, merchandising and reinforcement works of Malatya’s Atatürk House and Ethnography Museum, along with the Beşkonaklar Museum this year.

Adıyaman’s Old Kahta Castle and Adıyaman Museum are also among the cultural assets revived by the ministry’s extensive efforts.

Similarly, Pasha Bath and St. George's Church, one of the most significant historic monuments of the Diyarbakır province, underwent restoration efforts during the year.

In addition, a wide range of cultural historical structures was also renovated in the provinces of Şanlıurfa, Kilis, and Adana as part of the ministry’s efforts.

Meanwhile, restoration and repair efforts are still ongoing at the Hatay Archaeology Museum, known for its extensive collection of archaeological artifacts. With its restored glance, the museum will once again host scores of visitors in 2025.

