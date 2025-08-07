Restoration of 1,600-year-old quake-hit church completed in Diyarbakır

DİYARBAKIR

The historic Saint George Church, a 1,600-year-old landmark in Diyarbakır’s İçkale district, is set to reopen on Aug. 10 as a cultural venue following extensive restoration work prompted by the devastating Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes that hit Türkiye’s south.

Built in the 4th century A.D. by the Romans as an administrative church, the structure stands at the northeast corner of the historic İçkale complex.

Over the centuries, it has served various functions, most recently as an art gallery and exhibition hall. Previously, the church underwent restoration in 2020, reopening in 2021 under the Diyarbakır Municipality’s initiative.

However, the twin earthquakes of Feb. 6, 2023 — with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 — inflicted severe structural damage, causing cracks, wall deterioration and stability issues.

Affecting more than 14 million people and resulting in the deaths of over 50,000, the earthquakes destroyed or heavily damaged over 300,000 buildings in the region.

In July 2023, the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Cultural Heritage and Museums Directorate launched a new restoration campaign.

To protect the building from rain, snow and temperature fluctuations, the restoration team installed a transparent dome — 40 meters in circumference and 14 meters in diameter — over the long-exposed roof, which had been damaged about a century ago. With the protective covering in place, repairs to the masonry and interior advanced rapidly.

Diyarbakır Museum Director Müjdat Gizligöl said the church is part of the İçkale Museum Complex, home to 14 registered historic structures.

“After the earthquakes, we observed both static damage and wall cracking. We immediately began restoration, and now it is complete,” he stated. “On Aug. 10, we will reopen the church, which will continue to serve as an art gallery and exhibition hall.”

The reopening will mark a symbolic return to life for one of Diyarbakır’s most treasured monuments.