Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer

  • February 07 2022 07:00:00

Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer

KAYSERİ
Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer

Nearly 300 wells with a history of hundreds of years in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri have been filled with snow brought from the skirts of Mountain Erciyes in order to provide residents cold water in summer.

The ancient tradition in the city’s Hacılar district has been going on for nearly 400 years, and residents bring snow from the majestic mountain months in advance to reach the cold water during the scorching summer heat.

Filled with tons of snow brought in sacks by residents on the weekend, approximately seven-meter-depth wells were closed once more this year not to be opened until the summer season.

The water obtained by partially melting the snow in the wells, which is used as a kind of refrigerator, is used for drinking after being drawn with buckets so that residents cool off at temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius in summer.

“This year, we continue the tradition of pouring snow into the wells that we learned from our ancestors. This tradition will live on in our future generations,” said Mahmut Gengeç, a local.

WORLD Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial
MOST POPULAR

  1. World leaders, opposition figures wish Erdoğan, first lady speedy recovery from COVID-19

    World leaders, opposition figures wish Erdoğan, first lady speedy recovery from COVID-19

  2. Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

    Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

  3. Six opposition leaders to meet for first time to discuss return to parliamentary system

    Six opposition leaders to meet for first time to discuss return to parliamentary system

  4. Water level rises to 65 percent in Istanbul dams

    Water level rises to 65 percent in Istanbul dams

  5. Cases may start to decline at end-February, says expert

    Cases may start to decline at end-February, says expert
Recommended
Millions of students back in school after short break

Millions of students back in school after short break
Six opposition leaders to meet for first time to discuss return to parliamentary system

Six opposition leaders to meet for first time to discuss return to parliamentary system
Average age of drug usage falls to 16: Report

Average age of drug usage falls to 16: Report
Istanbul home to 13 seagull species seen in Turkey: Expert

Istanbul home to 13 seagull species seen in Turkey: Expert
Turkish consumers mostly complained about online shopping last year

Turkish consumers mostly complained about online shopping last year
Power to be restored in Isparta after days-long cut

Power to be restored in Isparta after days-long cut
WORLD Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said she never accused anyone of sexual assault, according to an interview published Monday, again walking back an allegation that sparked worldwide concern about her safety.
ECONOMY Wind powers change in England’s industrial city

Wind powers change in England’s industrial city

In the banks of the River Humber in northern England, the winds of change are blowing through Hull, where factory workers busily craft turbine blades in a green revolution.

SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.