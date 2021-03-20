Residents care for six-century-old tree

  • March 20 2021 07:00:00

Residents care for six-century-old tree

GAZİANTEP
Residents care for six-century-old tree

A pistachio tree, estimated to be 600-700 years old, is protected and cared for by neighborhood residents in Turkey’s most important pistachio cultivation center, the southeastern province of Gaziantep.

At least six century-old pistachio tree, located on a field belonging to Ferhat Demir, a resident of the Bağbaşı neighborhood of the Şehitkamil district, draws attention with a body of approximately five-meter (18-feet) width and a length of around seven meters (23 feet).

The local people collectively do the pruning, hoeing, and fertilization of the tree, which they see as the common asset of the neighborhood.

Hakan Marakoğlu, the local director of agriculture and forestry, told Anadolu Agency that the tree in the neighborhood still yields approximately 200 kilograms (440.9 pounds) of pistachio per year.

He said they are working to register the tree which was damaged after a streak of lightning.

Veysel Sahin Kadı, the village headman, said everyone comes together, the young and old, to take care of the tree, adding: “We are trying to keep our tree alive. It is said that the history of the tree is the founding date of our village. Everyone in the neighborhood is protecting the tree and we try to avoid any harm to it.”

Defining the pistachio tree as a “historical monument,” Demir said it belongs to everyone in the neighborhood.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  2. UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

    UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

  3. Germany honors Turkish-German scientists developing vaccine

    Germany honors Turkish-German scientists developing vaccine

  4. Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

    Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

  5. easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey

    easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey
Recommended
Turkish Ministry to limit access to White Islands of Lake Salda

Turkish Ministry to limit access to White Islands of Lake Salda
Germany honors Turkish-German scientists developing vaccine

Germany honors Turkish-German scientists developing vaccine
Attack on Kilis unacceptable, says Erdoğan

Attack on Kilis unacceptable, says Erdoğan
World-renowned historian Mehmet Genç dies at age 87

World-renowned historian Mehmet Genç dies at age 87
Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea
Police detain HDP officials

Police detain HDP officials
WORLD Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

NASA successfully carried out a key static test of its troubled Space Launch System rocket on March 18, a win for the agency as it prepares to return to the Moon.
ECONOMY New company launches grow in February

New company launches grow in February

A total of 9,856 new companies were established in Turkey in February, up 7.7% on an annual basis, the country’s top trade body said on March 19. 
SPORTS Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

The Turkish Süper Lig’s showpiece event in Week 30 pits high-flying league leader Beşiktaş against inconsistent Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby.