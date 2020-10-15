Residential property sales slip in September

  • October 15 2020 10:55:09

Residential property sales slip in September

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Residential property sales slip in September

Residential property sales in Turkey dropped 6.9% year-on-year in September, the country’s statistical authority announced on Oct. 14. 

A total of 136,744 houses changed hands last month, down from 146,903 in the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Housing sales to foreign buyers increased 5.1% in September on a yearly basis to 5,269 units.

With 2,370 units, Istanbul, the country’s largest city by population, enjoyed the lion’s share of sales to foreign buyers.

The Mediterranean holiday resort city of Antalya followed with 1,018 properties, while the capital Ankara came third with 347.

Iranians purchased 908 units across Turkey in September and were the largest group of foreign buyers according to nationality, followed by Iraqis with 826 and Russians with 448.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of 2020, house sales increased by 34.2% year-on-year to reach 1.16 million units.

In the same period, foreigners bought 26,165 houses in Turkey, down by 18%.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

    Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

  2. Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

    Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

  3. Turkey favors permanent solution to Karabakh row, Erdoğan tells Putin

    Turkey favors permanent solution to Karabakh row, Erdoğan tells Putin

  4. Top court member’s tweet stirs debate

    Top court member’s tweet stirs debate

  5. Court gives 12 years in prison in controversial violence case

    Court gives 12 years in prison in controversial violence case
Recommended
TAP set to supply Azerbaijans gas to Europe this year

TAP set to supply Azerbaijan's gas to Europe this year
Turkey, Kazakhstan ink deal on space sector cooperation

Turkey, Kazakhstan ink deal on space sector cooperation
Turkey to expand its industrial capacity: Minister

Turkey to expand its industrial capacity: Minister
Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

IMF envisions a sharp 4.4 pct drop in global growth for 2020

IMF envisions a sharp 4.4 pct drop in global growth for 2020
Loans to SMEs increase by $28 billion in 8 months

Loans to SMEs increase by $28 billion in 8 months
WORLD Armenian PM Pashinyan admits significant casualties in Karabakh conflict

Armenian PM Pashinyan admits significant casualties in Karabakh conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan conceded on Oct. 14 that separatist fighters had been forced to withdraw from frontline positions in the north and south, describing the situation as "very serious".    
ECONOMY Residential property sales slip in September

Residential property sales slip in September

Residential property sales in Turkey dropped 6.9% year-on-year in September, the country’s statistical authority announced on Oct. 14. 
SPORTS English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests

English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests

English Premier League club Sheffield United supported a campaign on Oct. 14 to replenish trees burned in forest fires in Turkey's southern province of Hatay.  