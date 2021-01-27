Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  • January 27 2021 07:00:00

Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

ISTANBUL
Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

The residence permit applications of foreign nationals who want to reside in Istanbul’s Esenyurt, a district on the far western side of the city, and Fatih, also known as “historical peninsula,” have been restricted.

International students with some special conditions will be exempt from the restriction whose initial applications made as of Jan. 15 will not be accepted, according to a statement made by the Directorate General of Migration Management.

“In order for foreign students to be exempt from the restriction, the universities they study at must be within the boundaries of their district of residence,” according to the statement.

No information was given about why the directorate decided to apply such a restriction, but it’s known that Esenyurt and Fatih have one of the highest populations of Syrian refugees in Istanbul.

Since the start of the Syrian civil war, thousands of refugees settled in both districts, with many Syrian businesses starting to pop up in the neighborhoods after.

According to last year’s figures, 127,000 Syrians reside in Esenyurt and 81,000 in Fatih. The two are followed by the Bağcılar district, which is one of the most populated districts in Istanbul, with 79,000 Syrians.

Foreigners,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

    Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

  2. Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

    Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  3. Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

    Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

  4. Turkey plans to vaccinate 12 million people by early March

    Turkey plans to vaccinate 12 million people by early March

  5. Ankara and Athens should give an ear to Papandreou

    Ankara and Athens should give an ear to Papandreou
Recommended
Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks

Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks
Turkish man fined $14,000 for cockfighting

Turkish man fined $14,000 for cockfighting
Turkish Cypriot leader urges two-state basis to UN head

Turkish Cypriot leader urges two-state basis to UN head
Body of sailor killed in pirate attack airlifted from Turkey to Azerbaijan

Body of sailor killed in pirate attack airlifted from Turkey to Azerbaijan
Number of critically ill virus patients drops in Turkey

Number of critically ill virus patients drops in Turkey
Uludağ quieter due to fines after weekend-long parties amid pandemic

Uludağ quieter due to fines after weekend-long parties amid pandemic
WORLD Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Police took to the streets of Dutch towns and cities in force on Jan. 26 night in an attempt to prevent violent rioting that shook the country for three successive nights after a nationwide curfew was introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

ECONOMY Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Roughly 1 million tons of cargo are to be transported via rail between Turkey and Iran this year, Turkish authorities said on Jan. 26. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.