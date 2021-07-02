Reporters rescue woman subjected to violence

  • July 02 2021 07:00:00

Reporters rescue woman subjected to violence

BURSA
Reporters rescue woman subjected to violence

In a shocking incident caught on camera, Demirören News Agency (DHA) reporters helped save the life of a woman who was kidnapped by her partner in the northwestern province of Bursa on June 30.

The video showing the woman resisting violence from her partner went viral on social media, with users calling out on the issue of violence against women that has failed to suppress in the country.

Due to the violence in her relationship, the 26-year-old woman, identified only by the initials S.K., decided to end her five-year relationship with Tolgahan Toktaş.

She was being systematically disturbed and harassed by Toktaş, despite the fact that there was a restraining order against him.

Toktaş broke the house where the woman lived on June 30 and by threatening her with a knife that he grabbed from the kitchen, he put her in the cab and brought her to another spot in the city. Reaching the spot, the woman started to resist Toktaş physically while getting out of the taxi.

Just when that happened, DHA reporters Derya Evren and İsmail Hakkı Seymen, who were at the scene by chance, noticed the knife on Toktaş’s waist.

Evren, who intervened in the incident right away, firstly took the victim woman out of the taxi and then took the knife from Toktaş’s waist while Seymen recorded the whole incident with his camera.

Police officials, who came to the scene upon receiving notifications from people around, de-tained the attacker.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been beaten and received death threats,” the woman said, call-ing to authorities to take necessary action after stressing that she has no life safety.

Turkey, violence against women,

WORLD Greek police nab fugitive deputy leader of Golden Dawn

Greek police nab fugitive deputy leader of Golden Dawn
MOST POPULAR

  1. Founder of Çiftlik Bank turns himself in

    Founder of Çiftlik Bank turns himself in

  2. Turkey starts giving third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Turkey starts giving third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

  3. Turkish FM calls on international community to take chance on Cyprus issue

    Turkish FM calls on international community to take chance on Cyprus issue

  4. Turkey unveils new action plan for violence against women

    Turkey unveils new action plan for violence against women

  5. Model factory inaugurated in southeastern Gaziantep

    Model factory inaugurated in southeastern Gaziantep
Recommended
Turkey nabs Syrian national planning bomb attack in capital

Turkey nabs Syrian national planning bomb attack in capital

Turkey administers over 50.75 mln coronavirus vaccine shots

Turkey administers over 50.75 mln coronavirus vaccine shots
Elderly woman graduates to become doctor at 74

Elderly woman graduates to become doctor at 74
Syrian student ranks first in Turkish exam

Syrian student ranks first in Turkish exam
Turkey allows Qatar to deploy 36 warplanes, 250 personnel for training purposes

Turkey allows Qatar to deploy 36 warplanes, 250 personnel for training purposes
Turkish FM calls on international community to take chance on Cyprus issue

Turkish FM calls on international community to take chance on Cyprus issue
WORLD Greek police nab fugitive deputy leader of Golden Dawn

Greek police nab fugitive deputy leader of Golden Dawn

Christos Pappas, who was second in charge of the far-right Golden Dawn party, was arrested late on July 1 in Zografos, a suburb of the Greek capital Athens. 

ECONOMY 1st export of Turkish-made armored vehicle Vuran made to Kosovo

1st export of Turkish-made armored vehicle Vuran made to Kosovo

The first export of the Turkish armored vehicle Vuran, manufactured in collaboration with leading Turkish defense firms, was made to Kosovo.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe unveiled a tribute on June 29 to one of its football legends. 