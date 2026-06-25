Replicas of Antakya’s artifacts goes on display

Replicas of Antakya’s artifacts goes on display

HATAY
Replicas of Antakya’s artifacts goes on display

An exhibition titled “Displaced Mosaics of Antakya: Reuniting a Scattered Heritage” has opened in Hatay through a collaboration between the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and the Antakya Art Museum Association (ASM-DER).


Hosted at the Cemil Meriç Provincial Public Library, the exhibition features faithful replicas of mosaics and sculptures uncovered during archaeological excavations carried out in Hatay and its surroundings between 1932 and 1939. The original artifacts are currently displayed in museums abroad.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hatay Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Abdullah Dinç said the exhibition aims not only to showcase artworks but also to reconnect fragments of Antakya’s cultural memory that have been dispersed across different countries and cities.

Dinç noted that while artifacts may leave the places where they were discovered, they never lose their connection to the lands where they originated. He described Antakya as a historic center of civilization where cultures, faiths and languages have intersected for centuries.

Emphasizing that mosaics are more than works of art, Dinç said they serve as historical documents reflecting the lifestyles, beliefs and aesthetic values of past societies. He added that the exhibition creates a symbolic bridge between the artifacts’ place of origin and the museums where they are now housed.

The exhibition includes 27 mosaic panels from 11 different excavation sites, along with replicas of two sculptures.

ASM-DER President İskender Azaroğlu said the project seeks to raise awareness of Antakya’s cultural heritage and help future generations establish a stronger connection with their past.

Antakya Mayor İbrahim Naci Yapar said the city possesses an exceptionally rich cultural legacy and noted that the exhibition contributes to renewed recognition of Antakya artifacts now scattered among museums abroad.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors for one year.

Antalya,

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