Renowned singer released after drug op at house

ISTANBUL
Well-known Turkish musician Kalben Sağdıç has been released under judicial control condition following a brief detention as police seized narcotics at her residence.

Following a raid resulting in the seizure of 15 grams of narcotics at her house in the Beyoğlu district, an Istanbul court imposed a travel ban on Sağdıç, releasing her on May 9, a day after the operation.

During the search of the singer’s house, three items of contraband including 15 grams of skunk, 2,000 euros, $730 and 1,500 Turkish Liras were confiscated.

Sağdıç was detained on charges of "illegally manufacturing, importing or exporting narcotics or psychotropic substances without permission."

Local media also reported that Sağdıç threw some of the drugs out of the window during the operation, and that police found some of the drugs in the garden of the apartment. Another amount was found in a toy car in the house.

In her initial statement to the police, she claimed to be merely a user and not involved in trafficking.

