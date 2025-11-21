Renowned climbers map out eight new routes in Hakkari’s high peaks

HAKKARİ
Expert climbers have opened eight new climbing routes across the dramatic mountain ranges of the eastern province of Hakkari, further boosting the region’s appeal for international mountaineering.

 

Known for its sharp ridgelines, deep valleys and the famous Cilo Mountains, Hakkari has drawn increasing numbers of visitors seeking challenging ascents on remote, technical terrain.

 

Among them were Turkish climbers athlete Tunç Fındık and national mountaineer Zorbey Aktuyun, accompanied by the president of a local mountaineering club, Hacı Tansu.

 

The team carried out multiple expeditions and camps in the valley before establishing new lines across different mountain ranges.

 

Their work includes a new route on a renowned rock pillar, climbed for the first time from an untouched face.

 

Additional routes were opened on three points within the Cilo range, while previously unscaled sections of the Çarçelan Mountains were also reached.

 

Another line was mapped on "Gıre Ptirşi,” a prominent summit named by local residents, and a further route was established on the right tower of the 4,000-meter-plus Suppa Durek Mountain.

 

The area’s ancient glaciers, steep rock walls and unique alpine ecosystem, Tansu noted, are attracting growing attention worldwide.

 

Climbers from Italy, Austria and Germany have visited the province in recent seasons to ascend its rock faces together with local guides.

 

This steady rise in visiting climbers, trekkers and photographers brings significant economic benefits for the region, according to Tansu.

Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform
