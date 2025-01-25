Reimagined production of La Traviata takes stage

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet’s (IDOB) latest production of Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata has premiered on Jan. 23 evening at the Atatürk Cultural Center’s Türk Telekom Opera Hall, marking the 2024–2025 season debut.

Adapted from Alexandre Dumas’ 1848 novel The Lady of the Camellias, the Italian composer's La Traviata is reimagined in this production to resonate with modern audiences while maintaining its classical roots.

Recep Ayyılmaz, IDOB's chief director, said the production harmonizes elements of French literature, Verdi’s music, and visual storytelling to present a distinct interpretation.

“We’ve combined classicism and modernity to create a unique concept, both visually and dramatically,” he noted.

IDOB Director Caner Akgün likened the opera’s storyline to a classic melodrama.

“The plot may seem simple, but it holds deeper meanings when adapted for contemporary audiences,” he said, emphasizing the balance of style and substance in this interpretation.

The production’s choreography, led by Kürşat Kılıç, adds vibrant layers to the performance.

He revealed that audiences will also see physical representations of Alexandre Dumas and Giuseppe Verdi on stage, enhancing the narrative.

Kılıç highlights a colorful third act featuring matadors and gypsy choirs, culminating in a dramatic finale.

With a cast of distinguished performers, La Traviata showcases the IDOB orchestra under conductors Alessandro De Marchi and Zdravko Lazarov, alongside the IDOB choir led by Paolo Villa.

Performances will continue on Jan. 25, 29, and 30, offering audiences a chance to experience this innovative take on one of opera’s most celebrated works.

Allies should work on 'format' for talks with Russia: Zelensky
