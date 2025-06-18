Rehabilitation project launched for quake-damaged Asi River in Hatay

Rehabilitation project launched for quake-damaged Asi River in Hatay

HATAY
Rehabilitation project launched for quake-damaged Asi River in Hatay

Hatay Governor’s Office has launched a large-scale rehabilitation project on the Asi River, which was severely damaged by the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes that hit Türkiye’s south.

The river, which rises from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and flows into the Mediterranean through the Samadağ district, experienced significant coastal erosion and landslides following the quakes. 

In coordination with State Hydraulic Works (DSİ), the project will both reduce flood risks and enhance the urban landscape along the river, which is notable for its reverse flow and for being the only river that originates outside Türkiye and empties into the sea within its territory.

The project focuses on an 8,170-meter section of the river passing through the city center, where dual-sided rehabilitation works have already begun.

Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatlı inspected the site and highlighted the symbolic and practical importance of the river. “This project will revive one of Hatay’s most iconic landmarks while increasing our resilience to future disasters,” he said.

The river will be rehabilitated in four phases, according to Masatlı, based on 500- and 1000-year flood scenarios. The project includes the installation of approximately 350,000 meters of bored piles and 210,000 meters of concrete injection for ground strengthening.

Four damaged bridges will be rebuilt, while the historic Ata Bridge will be restored in harmony with its original silhouette.

To protect the city center, 12,340 meters of flood protection walls will be constructed. Once the infrastructure phase is completed, the project will move to landscape design, creating green spaces and social areas.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says he has not made final decision on US strikes on Iran

Trump says he has not made final decision on US strikes on Iran
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says he has not made final decision on US strikes on Iran

    Trump says he has not made final decision on US strikes on Iran

  2. US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

    US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

  3. Netanyahu responsible for his name being linked to genocide: Türkiye

    Netanyahu responsible for his name being linked to genocide: Türkiye

  4. Israel, Iran trade fire for sixth day as conflict deepens

    Israel, Iran trade fire for sixth day as conflict deepens

  5. Trump on Iran strikes: 'I may do it, I may not do it'

    Trump on Iran strikes: 'I may do it, I may not do it'
Recommended
Netanyahu responsible for his name being linked to genocide: Türkiye

Netanyahu responsible for his name being linked to genocide: Türkiye
CHP leader invites İnce to return to party fold

CHP leader invites İnce to return to party fold
Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Israel’s attacks on Iran

Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Israel’s attacks on Iran
Türkiye boosts border security amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions

Türkiye boosts border security amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions
Adanas Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests

Adana's Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests
Under Israeli attack, Iran has legitimate right to self-defense: Erdoğan

Under Israeli attack, Iran has 'legitimate' right to self-defense: Erdoğan
Arrowheads unearthed at Beçin ancient site

Arrowheads unearthed at Beçin ancient site
WORLD Trump says he has not made final decision on US strikes on Iran

Trump says he has not made final decision on US strikes on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday said he has not made a final decision about whether he will authorize American military forces to conduct strikes on Iran, saying he likes to wait until the "one second before it's due."

ECONOMY US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a fourth consecutive meeting Wednesday, forecasting higher inflation and cooler growth this year while President Donald Trump's tariffs begin to take hold and geopolitical uncertainty looms.

SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿