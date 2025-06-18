Rehabilitation project launched for quake-damaged Asi River in Hatay

HATAY

Hatay Governor’s Office has launched a large-scale rehabilitation project on the Asi River, which was severely damaged by the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes that hit Türkiye’s south.

The river, which rises from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and flows into the Mediterranean through the Samadağ district, experienced significant coastal erosion and landslides following the quakes.

In coordination with State Hydraulic Works (DSİ), the project will both reduce flood risks and enhance the urban landscape along the river, which is notable for its reverse flow and for being the only river that originates outside Türkiye and empties into the sea within its territory.

The project focuses on an 8,170-meter section of the river passing through the city center, where dual-sided rehabilitation works have already begun.

Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatlı inspected the site and highlighted the symbolic and practical importance of the river. “This project will revive one of Hatay’s most iconic landmarks while increasing our resilience to future disasters,” he said.

The river will be rehabilitated in four phases, according to Masatlı, based on 500- and 1000-year flood scenarios. The project includes the installation of approximately 350,000 meters of bored piles and 210,000 meters of concrete injection for ground strengthening.

Four damaged bridges will be rebuilt, while the historic Ata Bridge will be restored in harmony with its original silhouette.

To protect the city center, 12,340 meters of flood protection walls will be constructed. Once the infrastructure phase is completed, the project will move to landscape design, creating green spaces and social areas.