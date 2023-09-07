Red deer relocated to Salda Lake area in conservation effort

BURDUR - İhlas News Agency

The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has successfully relocated red deer from the northwestern province of Bursa to the Salda Lake region in the southern province of Burdur.

According to an official statement from DKMP's regional directorate, the red deer were carefully prepared for their journey, which involved a month of acclimatization at the Red Deer Breeding Station located on the Uludağ University's campus in Bursa. Wildlife technician Aziz Güler played a role in ensuring the animals were well-prepared for their relocation.

The relocation process began with the establishment of a trap, with the initial goal of capturing four red deer. Specially trained teams dedicated 48 hours to the operation, patiently waiting for the deer to enter the trap safely.

Once the teams successfully captured the four red deer, a team of veterinarians commenced essential procedures to facilitate their transfer to Burdur. To prevent the deer from harming each other during transit, their antlers were safely trimmed, and thorough health examinations were conducted to ensure they were fit for the journey.

Additionally, the red deer received multi-vitamins, internal and external parasite treatments and other necessary medications to safeguard their well-being throughout the journey.

The relocation journey, which spanned approximately 10 hours, was closely monitored to minimize stress due to high temperatures. Regular breaks were taken to ensure the deer's comfort and to meet their water requirements.

The culmination of this extensive effort took place when the DKMP teams safely released the red deer in the vicinity of Salda Lake, situated in the Yeşilova district.