Record holder stunt pilot flies under Bosphorus bridge

ISTANBUL

Considered one of the best stunt pilots in the world, Dario Costa made a flight over the Bosphorus, just one day after he broke the world record of the longest tunnel flight made by a plane by going through two tunnels in Istanbul.

Flying over to the Bosphorus after taking off from Atatürk Airport, the Italian pilot made a show tour by passing under the July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge, one of three bridges that span between the European and Asian continents in Istanbul, three times.

The Red Bull athlete, who broke the world record with his flight in the tunnels of the Northern Marmara Highway in Çatalca district, celebrated his mesmerizing success in a unique way.

Flocking to the shores of the Bosphorus taking advantage of the beautiful weather on the weekend, thousands of Istanbul residents also witnessed the impressive show closely.

Spending his early childhood traveling across North Africa and building up his passion for flying, the pilot did his first solo flight at the age of 16 in 1996.

Teaching and competing in aerobatics throughout his life, Dario eventually evolved with the sport and became chief flight and ground instructor at the Aeroclub Milano in 2011.

He broke the world record of the longest tunnel flight made by plane in Istanbul on Sept. 4, flying a distance of 2.26 km in a tunnel in less than 44 seconds.

The stunt pilot averaged the 245 kilometers per hour speed during his record attempt.

The pilot, who broke new ground and records in the last 10 years, continues to embark on new adventures and leave the audience fascinated at the Red Bull Air Race World Series.