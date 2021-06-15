Recent meeting with Turkish president was 'very good': Biden

BRUSSELS

U.S. President Joe Biden on June 15 told a reporter in Brussels that his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the previous day was "very good."

In Brussels for an EU-US Summit, Biden was welcomed by European Council head Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

Upon entering the meeting, a journalist asked a question on a possible agreement on Turkey's presence in Afghanistan, to which Biden replied: "We've had long discussions and feel very good about the meeting with Turkish president."

The one-on-one meeting at the NATO headquarters lasted for 45 minutes and was the first time the two leaders met since Biden took office in January.

The NATO summit, gathering heads of member states and governments, began on Monday in Brussels.





