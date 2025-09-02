Real estate in focus as KKM scheme wound down

Real estate in focus as KKM scheme wound down

ISTANBUL
Real estate in focus as KKM scheme wound down

Following the termination of the FX-Protected Deposit Scheme (KKM) and a downward trend in interest rates, attention in Türkiye is shifting back to the real estate market.

The Central Bank last month decided to terminate the opening and renewal of KKM effective Aug. 23.

The KKM balance was 427 billion Turkish Liras as of Aug. 22, according to data from the banking watchdog BDDK.

Real estate expert Mustafa Hakan Özelmacıklı commented that: “With the end of KKM, we expect these funds to gradually dissolve as maturities expire. This transition has already increased activity in capital markets, and movement in the real estate sector has also begun. Consumers are showing greater interest in existing homes.”

Özelmacıklı added, “In recent months, we observed that money exiting gold has flowed into real estate. Following the KKM decision, expectations that the real decline in housing prices will come to an end are reviving demand in the residential market.”

The anticipated interest rate cut by the Central Bank on Sept. 11 will also positively impact the housing market, according to Özelmacıklı.

“We can expect new records in the real estate sector, especially in housing,” he added.

“In the first seven months alone, sales have increased by more than 25 percent compared to last year. Total real estate transactions have surpassed the 2 million mark, with approximately 45 percent of that figure coming from residential sales. This signals that property prices, which have long remained limited in relation to inflation, may begin to rise again,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

    Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

  2. Israel launches second phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City

    Israel launches second phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City

  3. Aid airdrops over Gaza suspended: Jordanian official

    Aid airdrops over Gaza suspended: Jordanian official

  4. Trump assures Polish leader of continued US military presence

    Trump assures Polish leader of continued US military presence

  5. Putin vows to carry on fighting in Ukraine if peace deal not reached

    Putin vows to carry on fighting in Ukraine if peace deal not reached
Recommended
Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August
Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August

Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August
Türkiye boosts hydrocarbon drive with 55 drilling rigs

Türkiye boosts hydrocarbon drive with 55 drilling rigs
Hope and hate: how migrant influx has changed Germany

Hope and hate: how migrant influx has changed Germany
US limits TSMC chipmaking tool shipments to China

US limits TSMC chipmaking tool shipments to China
Australia posts larger-than-expected economic growth

Australia posts larger-than-expected economic growth
Russia, China move closer to building new gas pipeline

Russia, China move closer to building new gas pipeline
WORLD Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

Israel has launched a new military reconnaissance satellite as part of efforts to expand its surveillance capabilities across the Middle East, including in Iran and Yemen.
ECONOMY Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Türkiye's annual inflation rate fell to 32.95 percent in August, official data has shown.

SPORTS Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Turkish men’s national basketball team will take on tournament favorite Serbia on Sept. 3 in a match to decide the winner of EuroBasket Group A.
﻿