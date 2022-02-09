Razzies add ’Worst performance by Bruce Willis’ category

LOS ANGELES

No fewer than eight new Bruce Willis movies were nominated on Feb. 7 for Razzie, the irreverent parody of the Oscars that “honors” the worst in film.

Organizers felt obliged to create an entire new category labelled “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie” to accommodate all of the former “Die Hard” star’s questionable output last year.

In the mainly ultra-low-budget action flicks released on streaming, Willis took roles including a washed-up sheriff, an ex-cop, a retired military general and a former CIA spy.

None scored higher than 20 percent positive reviews on aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Three -- “American Siege,” “Apex” and “Out of Death” -- scored zero percent from critics.

Willis, former star of acclaimed hits such as “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense,” appears prominently in the marketing for his recent movies, but often appears on-screen only very briefly.

The film with the most Razzie nominations Monday was Netflix’s screen version of Broadway mega-flop “Diana: The Musical,” panned by the Guardian as “the year’s most hysterically awful hate-watch.”

It earned nine nods, including worst picture. The Broadway show itself lasted just 33 performances.

Elsewhere at the Razzies, Jared Leto’s campy Italian accent and flamboyant performance beneath heavy prosthetics in “House of Gucci” drew unwanted recognition.

His role as a dim-witted fashion heir has proven divisive, drawing both genuine nominations from his Hollywood peers and widespread internet mockery.

The Razzies took the latter viewer, including among its “worst screen couple” category: “Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent.”

Other prominent Razzie nominees included basketball star LeBron James for “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 in a Los Angeles living room, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industry veterans, who chose the raspberry as a symbol of derision.

This year’s Razzies “winners” will be unveiled the day before the Oscars, on March 26. Whether any Hollywood stars will show up to collect their awards remains to be seen.