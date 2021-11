Razgatlıoğlu wins 2021 Superbike World Championship

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu won the top stop in the 2021 Superbike World Championship title in Indonesia on Nov. 21.

Razgatlıoğlu started the race in the pole position. The leading role changed hands during the fierce race but he eventually finished second and grabbed the world title ahead of the final race of the season.

The young sportsman became the first Turkish athlete to win the Superbike World Championship.