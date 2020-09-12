Rare sandstorm engulfs capital Ankara

ANKARA

A rare sandstorm hit Turkey's capital Ankara on Sept. 12, which left six people wounded.

Residents panicked as the sandstorm hit two districts at 15:00 p.m. local time, according to daily Hürriyet.

Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin said six people were slightly wounded. as the state meteorology authority issued heavy rain and storm alert earlier in the day.

A spectacular video shared by the mayor's office showed a large beige dust cloud enveloping buildings.

Another video posted on social media by the Turkish General Directorate of Meteorology showed massive dust clouds hanging above homes in the capital, and lightning.

The directorate tweeted that the sandstorm and rains would continue until 1600 GMT on Sept. 12 in the capital, which since late last month has been going through a dry period and heatwave.

It later issued a warning of strong winds and sandstorms for the neighboring province, Kırıkkale, in central Turkey.