Rare Roman coin featuring Brutus sold at auction

Rare Roman coin featuring Brutus sold at auction

GENEVA
Rare Roman coin featuring Brutus sold at auction

A rare Roman coin featuring the portrait of Brutus, the assassin of Julius Caesar, has sold at a Geneva auction for 1.98 million euros, according to the organizer Numismatica Genevensis.

The item was purchased by a “European collector following intense bidding among eight online bidders,” the dealer said in a statement.

The coin was originally priced at more than 800,000 euros.

Weighing eight grams and similar in size to a euro, it is “a piece of history” marking the last chapters of the Roman republic, the director of Numismatica Genevensis, Frank Baldacci,said before the sale.

The coin was minted in 43-42 B.C. by Brutus and his supporters, who murdered Julius Caesar in March 44 B.C., he explained.

It features the profile of Brutus surrounded by laurel wreath on the front and has war symbols on the reverse to celebrate his military victories.

The wreath in particular was a sign of someone who wants to promote himself as emperor, Baldacci said, and its circulation offered propaganda value for Brutus. It is one of only 17 known artefacts of its kind, the auction house said.

It resurfaced in the 1950s, published in a private collector’s catalogue and later appeared in a 2006 auction in Zurich where it was sold to another private collector for 360,000 Swiss francs.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

    Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

  2. Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

    Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

  3. Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

    Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

  4. EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

    EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

  5. Australia to force tech titans to pay for news

    Australia to force tech titans to pay for news
Recommended
Christopher Nolan on ‘Interstellar’s’ cosmic success 10 years later

Christopher Nolan on ‘Interstellar’s’ cosmic success 10 years later
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker joins Booker Prize 2025 jury

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker joins Booker Prize 2025 jury
Ancient marble statue found during Greek road works

Ancient marble statue found during Greek road works
Turkish-Islamic era bath discovered in ancient site

Turkish-Islamic era bath discovered in ancient site
Rumi commemorated on 751st anniversary of Şeb-i Arus

Rumi commemorated on 751st anniversary of Şeb-i Arus
Renovated Atlı Köşk welcomes art enthusiasts

Renovated Atlı Köşk welcomes art enthusiasts
WORLD Russia will definitely respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will "definitely" respond to a Ukrainian attack on a southern airfield using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Türkiye has posted a current account surplus for the fifth month in a row in October, according to data from the Central Bank on Dec. 12.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿