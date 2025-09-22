Rare human statue sheds light on Neolithic rituals

Rare human statue sheds light on Neolithic rituals

ŞANLIURFA
Rare human statue sheds light on Neolithic rituals

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on Sep. 19 announced the discovery of a rare human statue at Göbeklitepe, the ancient sanctuary in southeastern Türkiye, shedding new light on Neolithic rituals and spirituality.

 

“We had previously encountered similar examples at Karahantepe, but this new discovery from Göbeklitepe is a highly valuable find that will shed light on the rituals and belief systems of the Neolithic Age,” Ersoy said.

 

He pointed out that the statue, which was mounted horizontally on a wall between structures B and D, is believed to have been specifically placed as a votive offering.

 

During his visit to Göbeklitepe with Japan’s Princess Akiko of Mikasa, Ersoy emphasized its significance as the world’s oldest temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site dating back 12,000 years and what he referred to as the “zero point of history.”

 

Ersoy emphasized that the excavations initiated at Göbeklitepe represent a turning point for archaeology.

 

“Thanks to the Future Heritage Project, we are not only conducting excavations but also restoring and preserving the structures uncovered, entrusting them to future generations,” he said.

 

Ersoy noted that restoration work at Göbeklitepe’s largest structure, Building C, included successfully reinforcing walls and repositioning massive standing stones weighing tons using original materials, including a special mortar utilizing goat hair.

 

He added that a new visitor center, parking lot, and walkways, set to open by the end of 2025, will help sustainably manage visitor interest.

 

“In addition, the approximately one thousand olive trees we have planted this year contribute to the protection of the site, while the geomagnetic surveys to be conducted next month will determine our future excavation strategy,” he said.

 

Emphasizing that Göbeklitepe is a shared heritage of all humanity, Ersoy highlighted that as part of the Taş Tepeler Project, also known as Stone Hills, 36 international academic institutions and a team of 220 experts and students are conducting archaeological excavations at 10 sites.

 

Ersoy also announced that a new exhibition entitled “Myths in Stone: Göbeklitepe and the World of the Last Hunters” will be held from Feb. 5 to July 31 next year at Berlin’s Museum of the Ancient Near East James-Simon Gallery, showcasing 96 artifacts from the Şanlıurfa Museum’s collection.

 

He also recalled last year’s exhibition at Rome’s 2,000-year-old Colosseum, which attracted over 6 million visitors and served as a historic meeting of the 12,000-year-old Göbeklitepe with the iconic ancient Roman site.

 

He emphasized that Göbeklitepe is not only an archaeological site illuminating the past but also a legacy to protect and share with future generations and all of humanity.

 

Ersoy also stressed that friendly relations extend beyond culture and economy, highlighting Japan’s support for archaeological work in Türkiye as a new dimension of cooperation.

 

Thanking Princess Akiko for her interest, he said: “I believe our friendship will grow stronger based on culture and history. Göbeklitepe is humanity’s shared heritage. Preserving and carrying this heritage into the future is our collective responsibility.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

    Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

  2. Drone flights 'most serious attack' on Danish infrastructure, PM says

    Drone flights 'most serious attack' on Danish infrastructure, PM says

  3. Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

    Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

  4. UN slams 'systematic' Russian torture of Ukraine civilians

    UN slams 'systematic' Russian torture of Ukraine civilians

  5. Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution

    Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution
Recommended
Dutch painter’s Bergama carpet revived in its homeland

Dutch painter’s Bergama carpet revived in its homeland
Cardi releases highly anticipated ‘Am I the Drama’ album

Cardi releases highly anticipated ‘Am I the Drama?’ album
Angelina Jolie joins San Sebastián Film Festival with new movie

Angelina Jolie joins San Sebastián Film Festival with new movie
Rich archive of Turkish cinema preserved in new center

Rich archive of Turkish cinema preserved in new center
Kekova blue cruises offer chance to explore Sunken City, coves

Kekova blue cruises offer chance to explore Sunken City, coves
Frances Pompidou Center shuts for 5-year refit

France's Pompidou Center shuts for 5-year refit
190 films to be screened at Golden Boll Film Festival

190 films to be screened at Golden Boll Film Festival
WORLD Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

The Unification Church leader was arrested Tuesday in South Korea over allegations of bribery linked to a former first lady, including luxury gifts, prosecutors said.
ECONOMY Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

Business activity in the eurozone rose in September, with the pace of expansion hitting a 16-month high, a key survey showed on Tuesday.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿