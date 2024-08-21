Rare blue supermoon enthralls stargazers in Türkiye

Rare blue supermoon enthralls stargazers in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Rare blue supermoon enthralls stargazers in Türkiye

A rare super blue moon — the closest full moon of the year — dazzled stargazers across Türkiye on the night of Aug. 19.

Initially appearing in the skies in the nighttime hours in Istanbul, the blue supermoon continued to amaze the viewers with its stunning vista until the first rays of dawn.

Salda Lake, often called Türkiye's Maldives, saw many sky enthusiasts who came to observe the rare celestial event, as the lake's captivating scenery combined with the blue moon created a stunning sight.

In a similar vein, the capital Ankara’s Kocatepe Mosque — the largest in the city — served as a stunning backdrop for postcard-like photographs capturing the celestial spectacle.

During a supermoon – more a popular term than a scientific one – the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth. It occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth.

This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon’s constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

    Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

  2. Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

    Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

  3. Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

    Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

  4. Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

    Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

  5. Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine

    Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine
Recommended
Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years
Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine

Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine
Türkiye, Iraq set to appoint generals to new Baghdad center

Türkiye, Iraq set to appoint generals to new Baghdad center
Violence against woman on street sparks outrage

Violence against woman on street sparks outrage
Ankara welcomes EU’s invitation to Fidan for Gymnich meet

Ankara welcomes EU’s invitation to Fidan for Gymnich meet
Fatih Terim accuses bank, manager in high-profile fraud case

Fatih Terim accuses bank, manager in high-profile fraud case
WORLD Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Hopes were dwindling Thursday for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where fighting raged despite pressure from the United States on Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement.
ECONOMY Consumer morale improves slightly in August, shows survey

Consumer morale improves slightly in August, shows survey

Consumer sentiment improved, even though slightly, in August, after declining in the previous two months, a joint survey conducted by the Central Bank and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.

SPORTS I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

Göztepe came from two goals behind and scored a last-minute goal to hold Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw at home in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 17, prompting the Portuguese coach to warn his players that they should have done everything to keep the lead.
﻿