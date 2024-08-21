Rare blue supermoon enthralls stargazers in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

A rare super blue moon — the closest full moon of the year — dazzled stargazers across Türkiye on the night of Aug. 19.

Initially appearing in the skies in the nighttime hours in Istanbul, the blue supermoon continued to amaze the viewers with its stunning vista until the first rays of dawn.

Salda Lake, often called Türkiye's Maldives, saw many sky enthusiasts who came to observe the rare celestial event, as the lake's captivating scenery combined with the blue moon created a stunning sight.

In a similar vein, the capital Ankara’s Kocatepe Mosque — the largest in the city — served as a stunning backdrop for postcard-like photographs capturing the celestial spectacle.

During a supermoon – more a popular term than a scientific one – the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth. It occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth.

This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon’s constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit.