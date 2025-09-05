Rafting fever sweeps through Türkiye’s Black Sea waters

RİZE
The roar of the river and the cheers from the banks have heralded the start of the European Rafting Cup in Rize, a picturesque city on Türkiye’s northeastern Black Sea coast.

Hosted by the Turkish Canoe Federation at a canoe and rafting park in the city’s district of Ardeşen, the event features 150 athletes from 29 teams representing Türkiye, Iran, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan and Italy.

The competition is as much about strategy as it is about stamina.

While athletes navigate the rapids in their rafts, coaches and teammates sprint along the banks, shouting encouragement and guiding them through the course.

This dual-race dynamic creates an electric atmosphere, blending teamwork, athleticism and raw natural power.

Rize’s Provincial Director of Youth and Sports, Ramazan Öztürk, described the event as “a spectacular organization” with a “large, vibrant atmosphere.”

"With athletes from five countries, it’s an incredible atmosphere. The European Rafting Cup is an official event on the International Rafting Federation calendar, and we will continue to host similar competitions,” Öztürk said.

Ardeşen District Governor Ferhat Altay emphasized the unique challenge of the Fırtına River.

He noted that while the Black Sea region is famously turbulent, the river pushes athletes to adapt and move in harmony with nature.

Altay, who tried rafting for the first time during the event, praised the clear waters and breathtaking scenery, noting that safety measures were strictly enforced to ensure a smooth competition.

"The weather is perfect, the water is crystal clear and our athletes are having an amazing time,” he noted.

Gürkan Köse, Rafting General Coordinator for the Turkish Canoe Federation, pointed out that the event attracts neighboring countries in particular, reflecting both the appeal of Türkiye’s natural courses and the hospitality extended to visiting teams.

He said the athletes and officials were impressed by the organization, the facilities and the challenging yet beautiful river course.

As paddles cut through the white water and teams race along the banks, the European Rafting Cup in Rize offers a vivid display of international sporting spirit and the untamed beauty of Türkiye’s Black Sea region.

The races are set to continue until Sept. 5, culminating in a medal ceremony.

Beyond the competition, Türkiye’s Black Sea region is renowned for its lush landscapes, mist-covered mountains and fast-flowing rivers. The area around Rize, in particular, draws visitors with its rolling highland plateaus, vibrant tea plantations and cascading waterfalls.

From traditional villages perched on steep hillsides to the deep green forests along the rivers, the region offers an immersive experience where nature’s raw beauty meets cultural richness, making it a favorite destination for travelers seeking both adventure and tranquility.

