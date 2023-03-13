Quartet meeting on Syria to be held in Moscow on March 15-16

ANKARA

Turkish, Russian, Iranian, and Syrian deputy foreign ministers will meet in Russia’s capital Moscow on March 15-16 for talks on Syria, according to diplomatic sources.

The meeting will be attended by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, and their Syrian counterpart, Ayman Susan, along with Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Türkiye and Syria started talks for the normalization of ties, also on the issues regarding the terror threat in the war-torn country hosted by Russian officials. Iran also wanted to participate in these tripartite meetings.

The request was deemed appropriate, and the first four-party meeting at the technical level will be held in Mosco, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said last week.

The foreign ministers can meet at a later stage, Çavuşoğlu explained.

In December last year, the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow as part of the normalization process between Ankara and Damascus and discussed counterterrorism efforts in Syria. The three parties agreed to continue the tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.