Qatari Emir meets Erdoğan for solidarity after earthquake

ANKARA

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Feb. 12 to display solidarity with Türkiye after devastating earthquakes hit the southern part of the country.

The Qatari Emir is the first head of state to pay a visit to Türkiye after the deadly earthquakes.

Erdoğan has received phone calls from world leaders extending condolences, including presidents of the U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Libya, Russia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.