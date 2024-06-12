Putin says Moscow 'fully supports' Türkiye's interest in joining BRICS

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on Tuesday with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and expressed Moscow's full support for Türkiye's interest in joining the BRICS bloc.

“We welcome Türkiye's interest in the work of BRICS,” Putin told Fidan during the closed-door talks on June 11, after Fidan attended the BRICS+ foreign ministers meeting.

“Undoubtedly, we will fully support this aspiration and desire to be together with the countries of this union, to be closer, and to solve common problems,” Putin added.

Putin emphasized the importance of fostering deeper and more dense engagement among the BRICS countries, particularly within their respective regions. He stated that this is necessary in order to effectively coordinate their actions on the global stage, with a focus on enhancing both security and economic cooperation.

Fidan, earlier on June 11, held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, which covered bilateral and regional relations, with a particular focus on the latest situation in Gaza, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

In addition, Fidan and Lavrov also addressed "economic matters significant to Türkiye," according to the sources.

The top diplomats' meeting took place at a BRICS summit held in western Russia's Nizhny Novgorod.

At the summit, Fidan addressed a session focusing on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The minister advocated for greater cooperation and diplomacy over conflict in international relations, highlighting Türkiye's commitment to its relationship with the BRICS.

The session has extended invitations to 15 countries, including Türkiye, Belarus, Cuba, and Venezuela, in addition to its member states.

The group, originally formed in 2006 as "BRIC" by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, was expanded in 2010 with the inclusion of South Africa. It aims to bring together the world's most significant developing countries to challenge the economic and political dominance of North America and western Europe.

Putin-Erdoğan meeting

Putin added that he hopes to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a forthcoming summit next month, stating that Moscow is "satisfied" with the way its relations with Ankara are developing.

"I hope that very soon, on the 3rd or 4th of July, he will be in Astana, as far as I know," Putin told Fidan, referring to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan’s capital.

"This is part of an international event, and he and I will have an opportunity to meet and discuss all current issues."

Putin also praised Ankara's efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, acknowledged Erdoğan's role in the 2022-2023 Black Sea grain deal, and thanked Fidan for supporting the negotiation process between Moscow and Kiev.

Putin noted a slight decline in bilateral trade at the beginning of the year, which he attributed primarily to price adjustments for Russia's main export and import goods.

"I hope that we will be able to correct this situation in the near future and that everything will develop in the same way as last year," he added.