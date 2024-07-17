Public officials to be probed for 1st time in quake cases

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Local authorities have approved the prosecution of public officials in connection with a building collapse in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş during last year's earthquakes, marking the first investigation of officials in the legal handling of the disaster.

An apartment building in the Dulkadiroğlu district collapsed on Feb. 6, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 69 individuals who were trapped under the rubble.

Following an expert report from Karadeniz Technical University, the prosecutor concluded the investigation and separated the case files of a high-ranking official, an electrical and electronics engineer and an architect from the Dulkadiroğlu Municipality, all deemed to have culpability.

The prosecutor requested authorization from the Dulkadiroğlu District Governor’s Office to initiate an investigation into the three individuals on charges of negligently causing death and injury and misconduct in office. The office granted permission to investigate the officials for their errors in approving the faulty construction of the building.

Filiz Besni, who lost her husband and daughter in the building collapse, emphasized the importance of investigating public officials, asserting that all suspects in earthquake-related cases must be scrutinized.

In a related development on July 17, a second hearing took place concerning a luxury residential complex that collapsed during the same earthquake.

The collapse of Hatay’s Rönesans Residence, which consisted of apartments sold for millions of Turkish Liras, resulted in 269 fatalities, with many bodies remaining unrecovered for days. This case has become one of the landmark cases of the disaster.

During the defense of contractor Mehmet Yaşar Coşkun, his business partner suffered a heart attack and collapsed. Emergency medical teams were called to the courtroom and transported the partner to the hospital after administering initial treatment.

The court proceedings were subsequently adjourned.