PTT to deliver 21-year-old letters on Türkiye’s centennial

ANKARA
Türkiye’s postal service PTT is set to deliver approximately 40,000 letters written 21 years ago to their recipients within the scope of its project, “Letter Campaign for the 100th Anniversary of the Republic,” Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

Uraloğlu, accompanied by PTT General Manager Hakan Gülten, retrieved the letters that had been stored in steel cabinets for years in a PTT office buildings in the capital Ankara.

"We are planning to deliver around 40,000 letters to their recipients by Oct. 29 [the anniversary of the foundation of modern Türkiye] thanks to the sorting committee we have established here. The sending process to provinces will begin on Oct. 16," Uraloğlu informed the press.

"However, before the postal process begins, it is necessary for address updates to be completed if needed. So far, approximately 1,000 citizens have updated their addresses, and 336 citizens have requested the return of their letters. As time goes by, one's sentiments or their relationship with the intended recipient of the letter may change," he explained.

Uraloğlu noted that 21 years ago, the then Transport and Infrastructure Ministry also left a letter for the current minister, adding that this project, which includes some letters whose senders are no longer alive today, holds great significance for many individuals.

