Protesters slam war profiteering at French air fair

Protesters slam war profiteering at French air fair

PARIS
Protesters slam war profiteering at French air fair

Thousands marched on June 21 outside the Paris Air Show, calling for an end to war profiteering and Israel's offensive in Gaza in the latest demonstration to hit the event.

The presence of Israeli defense firms at the show has already become a bone of contention, with the French government on June 16 sealing off the booths of five Israeli firms on the grounds that they were displaying offensive weapons that could be used in Gaza.

"Their wars, their profits, our deaths, stop the genocide in Palestine," read the banner at the head of the march, which organisers claimed drew more than 4,000 protesters.

"As we speak, people are dying and our governments are not doing anything to stop it," Nora, 29, told AFP at the protest.

Police have arrested seven people aiming to disrupt the trade fair, the Paris public prosecutor office said, with officers discovering a helium canister and nearly 200 balloons during the searches.

Six of the arrests were made on June 20 and the other on June 21, the prosecutor's office added.

Drawing some 100,000 visitors a day, the Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airfield, 9 kilometers to the north of the capital, is usually dominated by displays of the aerospace industry's latest cutting-edge planes.

But the shuttering of the stands of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael, UVision and Elbit, as well as Aeronautics, which make drones and guided bombs and missiles, sparked a row with Israel.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog branded Paris's closure of the Israeli firms' booths "outrageous", comparing it to "creating an Israeli ghetto."

protests,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says US very effectively countered Iranian strikes

Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

    Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

  2. Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

    Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

  3. Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

    Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

  4. EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye

    EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye

  5. Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

    Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list
Recommended
Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list
Sweeping agricultural census to commence in July

Sweeping agricultural census to commence in July
Renewable energy capacity grows 4.5-fold in two decades

Renewable energy capacity grows 4.5-fold in two decades
Tender for 5G planned in August, says Minister

Tender for 5G planned in August, says Minister
Syria hikes public sector wage, pensions by 200 percent

Syria hikes public sector wage, pensions by 200 percent
South Korea, Malaysia discuss FTA, expanding bilateral cooperation

South Korea, Malaysia discuss FTA, expanding bilateral cooperation
Tesla launches long-discussed robotaxi service

Tesla launches long-discussed robotaxi service
WORLD Trump says US very effectively countered Iranian strikes

Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that U.S. forces were able to counter over a dozen missiles fired from Iran at a key military base in Qatar, and thanked Tehran for what he said was pre-notification that the strikes would be carried out.

ECONOMY Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye became the fourth most visited country in the world in 2024, welcoming 56.7 million international visitors, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on June 23.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿