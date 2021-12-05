Prominent Turkish actress awarded in Spain

  • December 05 2021 07:00:00

MADRID
Prominent Turkish actress awarded in Spain

Prominent Turkish actress Cansu Dere has been given an award in Spain after her performance on Sadakatsiz (Unfaithful), a drama and psychological thriller television series which has drawn great attention in the Iberian country.

Dere received an individual achievement award at the ceremony held by the Turkish-Spanish Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCHT) in Madrid. Her award was presented by Spanish pop singer Luz Casal.

“I love my job and I was very proud to be rewarded abroad in return,” said Dere, the leading star of the television series which features the life of a single mother who is a doctor living in a small Turkish city.

“I was very happy with the interest and love of the Spanish audience during this short visit. Thank you very much for inviting me and considering me worthy of this award,” Dere said during an interview she gave in Spanish.

Sadakatsiz, a local adaptation of the British-made Doctor Foster, airs on the private TV channel Kanal D.

