Prominent school invites students to photo contest

ISTANBUL

Nun Schools, a prominent education center located in Istanbul, is organizing the third edition of its international photography competition this year.

The event invites primary, middle and high school students from all over the world to capture the spirit of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month currently being observed.

The contest encourages students to capture the colorful moments special to the month of Ramadan, such as sahur and iftar tables, mosques and Tarawih prayers.

Awards such as action camera, Instax camera, android tablet, wireless headphones will be waiting for the students in each category, according to a statement released by the NUN Foundation for Education and Culture.

Applications for the contest already opened on April 2 and will continue until May 2, it said, underlining that all students who want to participate need to apply by uploading their photos on the nunokullari.com website.

“Unlike last year, weekly video contests are organized with the concepts determined on the @capture.thelight Instagram account besides the photography contest,” the statement added.

Fatih Nida Üye, a founding representative of the Nun Schools said that “the Capture the Light of Ramadan International Photography Contest,” which was held for the third time this year, has attracted more attention than they expected, both in Turkey and in the world.

Üye also underlined that the unique spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan could not be enjoyed due to the pandemic that changed the habits of the whole world for the last two years.

“This contest is an opportunity to unite the light within us with the light of Ramadan. We invite all our children and youth to reflect this light,” he added.