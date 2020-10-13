Prominent journalist gets awarded by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s prominent journalist, Sami Kohen, received the “Distinguished Service Award of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs” presented by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a ceremony in Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul on Oct. 12.

“Sami Kohen is an ageless brand,” said Çavuşoğlu in his speech, noting that the famous journalist has been analyzing foreign policy for 70 years with his unique experience.

“I have been following his articles with enthusiasm since the university years when I was a diplomat applicant,” added the minister.

Expressing his joy on receiving the award, the 92-year-old journalist said, “Today is the happiest day of my life.”

“The award is the most important capstone of my life. I had a mission to enlighten the Turkish public with world events and to promote Turkey to the world. While doing my job, serving Turkey has always pleased me. It is very meaningful for me to see that my works have been appreciated.” Kohen said, thanking the minister.

Until today, the “Distinguished Service Award of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs” has been presented to 136 individuals and four juridical people. Çavuşoğlu has given this award to 10 people during his service in the office so far.

“He is not only daily Milliyet’s but all the media’s precious one. We wanted to record our thanks with a historical document. I express my gratitude to him for accepting the award as he does not need our thanks,” said the minister, concluding his speech.

Born in 1928 in Istanbul, Kohen started journalism 70 years ago in a Turkish weekly called “Voice of Turkey.” After working in newspapers like Tan, Yeni Istanbul and Istanbul Express, the prominent journalist then joined Milliyet in 1954, Turkey’s one of the most important dailies, and has been writing columns in the same newspaper since then.