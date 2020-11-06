Prominent Italian magazine honors Ferzan Özpetek’s film

  • November 06 2020 07:00:00

Prominent Italian magazine honors Ferzan Özpetek’s film

ISTANBUL
Prominent Italian magazine honors Ferzan Özpetek’s film

Turkish director Ferzan Özpeket’s film “The Goddess of Fortune” (La Dea Fortune) has been selected as the best film by the readers of the Italian cinema magazine CIAK.

The awards of CIAK, Italy’s most popular cinema magazine with a circulation of 100,000, has been broadcasting continuously since 1985. The film “Goddess of Fortune” was deemed worthy of the 35th Golden CIAK award for the best film among the other awards determined by the readers’ votes.

Sharing the leading roles, Stefano Accorsi and Eduardo Leo shared the award for best actor with their performances in the film, while the original songs of the film “Diatore, the Goddess of Fortune” and “What a Wonderful Life” were chosen as the best original song.

Turkish actress Serra Yılmaz also stars in Özpetek’s film, which focuses on the story of a gay couple who was dragged into chaos after her friends asked them to take care of their children for a few days.

Thanking the readers at the award ceremony held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Özpetek said the biggest award for him was the great interest of the audience in his film in such a period in Berlin, Cannes, Venice and the world.

Özpetek recently won the best director award by the Italian Federation of Art and Experimental Cinemas (FICE), formed by the leading film critics and writers of Italy, and the special award of the Italian Writers and Publishers Association (SIAE) in the event organized within the scope of the 77th International Venice Film Festival.

Ferzan Özpetek,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

    Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

  2. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  3. Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

    Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

  4. MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

    MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

  5. Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

    Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency
Recommended
Historic churches of ghost village to be restored

Historic churches of ghost village to be restored
Turkish, German literature online workshops for children to begin soon

Turkish, German literature online workshops for children to begin soon
Lucky children greet Fu Bao, the first panda born in South Korea

Lucky children greet Fu Bao, the first panda born in South Korea
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source
Automatic food machines to help stray animals

Automatic food machines to help stray animals
Meya ancient city, fairy chimneys await to be discovered

Meya ancient city, fairy chimneys await to be discovered
WORLD Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, was arrested and transferred to the detention center of the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Nov. 5 to face charges of war crimes.
ECONOMY Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

The government in 2020 so far has provided 1.78 billion Turkish liras ($260 million) to support exporters struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on Nov. 5. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı on Nov. 5 made history, breaking his own and the European record in the men's 50-meter breaststroke category.