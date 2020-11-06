Prominent Italian magazine honors Ferzan Özpetek’s film

ISTANBUL

Turkish director Ferzan Özpeket’s film “The Goddess of Fortune” (La Dea Fortune) has been selected as the best film by the readers of the Italian cinema magazine CIAK.



The awards of CIAK, Italy’s most popular cinema magazine with a circulation of 100,000, has been broadcasting continuously since 1985. The film “Goddess of Fortune” was deemed worthy of the 35th Golden CIAK award for the best film among the other awards determined by the readers’ votes.



Sharing the leading roles, Stefano Accorsi and Eduardo Leo shared the award for best actor with their performances in the film, while the original songs of the film “Diatore, the Goddess of Fortune” and “What a Wonderful Life” were chosen as the best original song.



Turkish actress Serra Yılmaz also stars in Özpetek’s film, which focuses on the story of a gay couple who was dragged into chaos after her friends asked them to take care of their children for a few days.



Thanking the readers at the award ceremony held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Özpetek said the biggest award for him was the great interest of the audience in his film in such a period in Berlin, Cannes, Venice and the world.



Özpetek recently won the best director award by the Italian Federation of Art and Experimental Cinemas (FICE), formed by the leading film critics and writers of Italy, and the special award of the Italian Writers and Publishers Association (SIAE) in the event organized within the scope of the 77th International Venice Film Festival.