Profits of listed companies up 149 percent

  • June 08 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The profit index the Central Registry Agency (MKK) compiled for Borsa Istanbul-listed companies increased by 149 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago.

The index, which advanced 33.5 percent in the October-December period of last year, also rose by 25 percent in January-March from the previous quarter.

The profit index for the listed industrial and financial companies increased by 125 percent and 169 percent, respectively, on an annual basis.

The turnover of the index for all the companies listed on Borsa Istanbul rose by 90.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from the same period of last year. The increase in the index value on a quarterly basis was 23.5 percent.

There were 2.45 million investors in Borsa Istanbul as of May, declining from 2.49 million in the previous month, data from the MKK showed.

Of those investors, 2.44 million were local and 13,475 were foreign investors. The number of local investors declined from 2.48 million to 2.44 million, while foreign investors fell slightly from 13,493 to 13,475.
The size of local investors’ portfolio was 761 billion Turkish Liras in May, whereas foreigners’ portfolio size was 402 billion liras.

Most of the investors - 349,778 people - were aged between 40 and 44, followed by those aged between 35 and 39 - 344,502 people.

The MKK also reported that the Investor Risk Appetite Index increased by 2.64 percent from the previous week to stand at 56 as of June 3. The index fell by 5.87 from the previous month. The rise in the risk appetite index compared with a year ago was 31.5 percent.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan on Wednesday, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to defend its allies and trilateral security cooperation to confront an accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea.

