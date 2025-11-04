Production and investment get largest share from 2026 budget

ANKARA

Türkiye’s 2026 Central Government Budget Proposal allocates the largest share to production and investment, underscoring the government’s focus on strengthening industry, boosting competitiveness and accelerating a green and digital transformation.

According to the draft law, a total of 315.6 billion Turkish Liras will be directed over the next three years toward the development of industry, the support of production and investment and the expansion of investment potential.

The government aims to encourage high value-added and high-technology production that will meet Türkiye’s critical needs, ensure supply security, reduce external dependency and enhance competitiveness.

The Industry and Technology Ministry is set to implement programs on regional development, industrial growth, consumer protection, product and service safety, standardization and administrative support.

For 2026, expenditures under these programs are projected at 99 billion liras, rising to 116.2 billion liras in 2027 and 132.7 billion liras in 2028.

The largest allocation within this framework will go to the development of industry and the support of production and investment.

Measures include expanding the number of investment incentive certificates benefiting from interest support, project-based incentive systems and social security premium support.

By the end of the three-year period, the number of enterprises registered in industry is expected to reach 10,300, while the number of projects supported under the Green Transformation Program will rise to 100.

The budget also foresees support for the creation of a favorable production and investment environment, the planned development of industry and partnerships that will enhance competitiveness. Industrial cooperation projects, as well as R&D and innovation support, will strengthen Türkiye’s capacity in science, technology and innovation.

For regional development, a total of 15.6 billion lira has been earmarked. By 2028, the number of completed projects under the Attraction Centers Support Program is expected to increase from 142 to 210, while projects supported under the Social Development Support Program will rise from 130 to 145.

In addition, 8.8 billion liras have been allocated to consumer protection and the standardization of products and services.

This will ensure the creation of a traceable market with reliable, high-quality industrial products that comply with international standards. Inspections will be intensified for tested and examined products, prepackaged goods, measuring instruments and export-related oversight activities.