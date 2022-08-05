‘Process over canceled public exam to run transparently’

ANKARA

The State Supervisory Board (DDK) will continue to carry out the process of the cancellation of the 2022 Public Personnel Selection Exam (KPSS), which was canceled over fraud allegation, transparently, says Yunus Arıncı, the head of the DDK.

Over the allegation that some of the 2022 KPSS questions were published by a publishing house before the exam, inspectors from the DDK made an examination over the questions prepared by the Center for Assessment, Selection and Placement (ÖSYM).

“There are some unfounded claims that try to confuse the issue regarding the canceled exam. We will continue to carry out the process and inform the public transparently,” Arıncı said in a social media post.

The examination of the digital materials and question booklets, which were seized through a search and seizure operation carried out at the publishing house and a private teaching institution, is ongoing, according to Demirören News Agency.

It was claimed that the students of some two private teaching institutions answered all questions correctly in the exam, according to national broadcaster CNN Türk.

It was also pointed out that the money flow between the bank accounts of the publishing house and ÖSYM is being examined by the Financial Crime Investigation Board (MASAK).

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a statement regarding the allegations earlier and said: “The data obtained as a result of the examination of DDK regarding the 2022 KPSS will be meticulously evaluated, and the necessary steps will be taken immediately. We will never allow even a single child to be a victim.”