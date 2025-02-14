Probe launched into top TÜSİAD official over gov’t remarks

Probe launched into top TÜSİAD official over gov’t remarks

ANKARA
Probe launched into top TÜSİAD official over gov’t remarks

An investigation has been initiated into a senior official from the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) over his criticism of the government over recent legal probes and detentions.

In his speech during a meeting on Feb. 13, Mehmet Ömer Arif Aras, who presides over TÜSİAD’s High Advisory Council (YİK), slammed legal actions targeting journalists, politicians and businesspeople.

He said along with the dismissal of several mayors, the expulsion of lieutenants from the military, as well as alleged negligence in the deadly Boru fire and the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, such developments in the country undermine public trust and fuel anxiety and uncertainty.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office contended that Aras employed rhetoric aimed at "influencing and directing the judiciary" in his speech.

The prosecution further argued that his remarks were misleading and of a nature that could disrupt public order.

As a result, an investigation was launched on charges of "attempting to interfere with judicial proceedings" and "publicly spreading false information,” the Office said.

TÜSİAD’s statements elicited strong rebukes from both the government and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"The era of tutelage over democratically elected governments and the independent judiciary is over. Instead of entertaining such aspirations, those who wish to engage in politics should do so transparently and within the democratic framework," Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz wrote on X.

"Regrettably, the TÜSİAD meeting bore witness to this negative rhetoric and approach. We do not believe this language reflects the stance of the broader business community, nor can it be condoned. A prosperous future cannot be built through relentless pessimism and fearmongering," he added.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, in a social media post without naming the association, characterized the comments as an attempt to "interfere with judicial processes."

"We do not tolerate any pressure on judicial processes, and it must be clearly understood that we stand firmly against any attempts to influence the judiciary," he stated.

AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik TÜSIAD must strive to overcome its "poor track record" on democracy.

"As the AKP, we will never permit any initiative that considers itself above politics, just as we have not allowed it in the past," he remarked.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

    Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

  2. Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

    Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

  3. Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

    Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

  4. Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

    Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

  5. Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco

    Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco
Recommended
Television still dominates Turkish media landscape

Television still dominates Turkish media landscape
Valentine’s weekend boosts tourism in Türkiye

Valentine’s weekend boosts tourism in Türkiye
Accident victims lured with high compensation promises

Accident victims lured with high compensation promises
US bird flu outbreak increases demand for Turkish eggs

US bird flu outbreak increases demand for Turkish eggs
Türkiye introduces eco-friendly initiatives in large-scale buildings

Türkiye introduces eco-friendly initiatives in large-scale buildings
Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich

Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich
New sheriff in town, Vance tells Europe

'New sheriff in town', Vance tells Europe
WORLD Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas handed three Israeli hostages over to the Red Cross on Saturday in an exchange that is also set to see the release of 369 Palestinians from Israeli custody, the latest such swap under an ongoing truce deal.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rose 7.1% year-on-year in January, totaling $10.3 billion, despite the economic stagnation and recession concerns of the EU, according to Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) data, compiled by Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿