Probe launched into HDP lawmaker Güzel

  • March 04 2022 14:53:45

ANKARA
A prosecutor’s office in Ankara has launched an investigation into Semra Güzel, a lawmaker from the ranks of the People’s Democracy Party (HDP) after parliament this lifted her immunity.

Güzel will be prosecuted over alleged membership to an armed terrorist organization.

After parliament stripped her of immunity, the summary of proceeding for Güzel was forwarded to the Office of Chief Public Prosecutor in Ankara.

After receiving the summary of proceeding, the prosecutor’s office has launched the investigation.
Güzel is expected to be invited to give her statement regarding the case.

Last year, photos of Güzel together with a PKK terrorist, who was killed during an operation.

Parliament voted the reports by the parliamentary panels who decided that Güzel’s legislative immunity should be revoked as her photos with a PKK terrorist proves her links with terrorist organizations.

PKK terrorist Volkan Bora was killed in an operation in April 2017 in the southeastern province of Mardin. As part of an investigation, security forces examined Bora’s cellular phone and found pictures taken in a PKK camp in northern Iraq, which showed Bora and Güzel together.

The Justice Ministry then launched a process against the lawmaker and asked the parliament to take action against her so that she could be prosecuted.

