Private sector’s foreign debt at $178 billion as of October

ANKARA

Private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad was $177.7 billion as of October, increasing by $15 billion compared to the end of 2023, the Central Bank has said.

Long-term loans recorded $162.8 billion, rising by $9.3 billion, whereas short-term loans, excluding trade credits, stood at $14.8 billion, up by $5.7 billion from the end of 2023.

“From the borrower’s side, regarding long-term loans, banks’ loan liabilities increased by $1 billion, while bond liabilities amounted to $18.7 billion, increasing by $3.8 billion,” the bank said.

Non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities recorded an increase of $933 million from the end of 2023 and their while bond liabilities amounted to $13.4 billion, increasing by $2.7 billion, according to the bank.

“Banks’ short-term loan liabilities realized as $8.3 billion, increasing by $3.8 billion; whereas non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities realized as USD 1.3 billion, decreasing by $365 million in comparison to the end of 2023,” it added.

Some 58.6 percent of long-term loans are in U.S. dollars, 33.9 percent in euros, 2.6 percent in Turkish liras and 4.9 percent in other currencies.

Short-term loans consisted of 41.1 percent in U.S. dollars, 15.7 percent in euros, 38.8 percent in Turkish liras and 4.4 percent in other currencies, the bank said.