ISTANBUL
Private equity company CVC invests in Dream Games

Dream Games, the developer and publisher of mobile games Royal Match and Royal Kingdom, announced a strategic investment from European private equity firm CVC, as its sole equity partner.

Funds managed by Blackstone and other investors will provide debt financing as part of the transaction.

Dream Games has secured over $2 billion, valuing the company at approximately $5 billion. It was previously valued at $2.75 billion in 2022.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

“We are incredibly proud of what our team has built so far, and we’re excited to enter this next phase of growth with the support of our new investors,” said Soner Aydemir, Co-Founder and CEO of Dream Games.

Founded in 2019 by mobile game industry veterans Aydemir, İkbal Namlı, Hakan Sağlam, Eren Şengül and Serdar Yılmaz, Dream Games is best known for its mobile game Royal Match, the global number 1 puzzle game by revenue.

The transaction will provide liquidity to Dream Games' initial venture capital partners who will exit after over five years and initiate a strategic partnership with CVC as its new equity partner to help further accelerate the company’s continued global leadership in mobile games, CVC said in a statement.

With the support of its new investors, Dream Games plans to continue its expansion of the Royal universe and develop innovative new titles, it added.

 

