Princes’ Islands seek solution to unlicensed electric vehicles

Princes’ Islands seek solution to unlicensed electric vehicles

ISTANBUL
Princes’ Islands seek solution to unlicensed electric vehicles

Walking has become practically impossible on Istanbul's Princes’ Islands, where thousands of people flock to daily throughout the summer, since the number of unlicensed battery-powered vehicles on the islands’ streets are starting to soar.

Islanders complained to local media about the dramatic increase in the number of these vehicles.

With the increase in complaints, inspections against unlicensed vehicles in the Princes’ Islands have been intensified.

A total of 40 unlicensed minibuses and 125 vehicles have been seized so far in the operations carried out with the police authorities, said Utku Cihan, head of Istanbul Municipality’s Transportation Department.

Stating that a Transportation and Logistics Commission was established on the islands with the decision of Istanbul Municipality’s Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME), Cihan said that islanders who want to use electric vehicles should apply to this commission.

“We will grant the right to legally use battery-powered vehicles to only people above the age of 65, people with disabilities and some tradesmen. Currently there are nearly 600 pending applications for licensing. It is not possible to respond positively to all of the applications since people outside of the specific demographics are not allowed to get licenses,” Cihan remarked.

Pointing out that it is estimated that nearly 300 unlicensed vehicles are currently operating on the islands, Cihan said that their aim is to protect as many pedestrian areas as possible, therefore officials continue inspections around the central areas to prevent the unlicensed use of these vehicles.

“We want the islands to be a place where people should be able to walk freely. We plan both to keep the vehicle density in a certain balance and to encourage people to walk and use bicycles more,” he added.

Meanwhile, a resident of Büyükada stated that some unlicensed drivers are acting as taxis and charge tourists over 1,000 Turkish Liras for such short distances.

Türkiye,

WORLD Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

    Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

  2. Ukraine says downed waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

    Ukraine says downed waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

  3. Hawaii fire death toll nears 100, and anger grows

    Hawaii fire death toll nears 100, and anger grows

  4. Fiction writers see AI as a story to tell

    Fiction writers see AI as a story to tell

  5. Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

    Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq
Recommended
Hazelnut harvest season starts in Black Sea Region

Hazelnut harvest season starts in Black Sea Region
Distance education spreads among high school students

Distance education spreads among high school students
Turkish drillship to commence Med operations

Turkish drillship to commence Med operations
Galata Bridge closed to traffic for strengthening works

Galata Bridge closed to traffic for strengthening works

New mole species discovered in country’s east

New mole species discovered in country’s east
Minister warns of global fallout from suspended grain deal

Minister warns of global fallout from suspended grain deal
WORLD Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Argentines will choose between far-right lawmaker Javier Milei, center-right coalition candidate Patricia Bullrich and Economy Minister Sergio Massa in this year's presidential vote, according to results from Sunday's primary election.

ECONOMY Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

Qatar Postal Service (Qatar Post) has acquired a 40 percent stake in the Turkish e-commerce platform Turkish Souq.

SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.