Princes’ Islands seek solution to unlicensed electric vehicles

ISTANBUL

Walking has become practically impossible on Istanbul's Princes’ Islands, where thousands of people flock to daily throughout the summer, since the number of unlicensed battery-powered vehicles on the islands’ streets are starting to soar.

Islanders complained to local media about the dramatic increase in the number of these vehicles.

With the increase in complaints, inspections against unlicensed vehicles in the Princes’ Islands have been intensified.

A total of 40 unlicensed minibuses and 125 vehicles have been seized so far in the operations carried out with the police authorities, said Utku Cihan, head of Istanbul Municipality’s Transportation Department.

Stating that a Transportation and Logistics Commission was established on the islands with the decision of Istanbul Municipality’s Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME), Cihan said that islanders who want to use electric vehicles should apply to this commission.

“We will grant the right to legally use battery-powered vehicles to only people above the age of 65, people with disabilities and some tradesmen. Currently there are nearly 600 pending applications for licensing. It is not possible to respond positively to all of the applications since people outside of the specific demographics are not allowed to get licenses,” Cihan remarked.

Pointing out that it is estimated that nearly 300 unlicensed vehicles are currently operating on the islands, Cihan said that their aim is to protect as many pedestrian areas as possible, therefore officials continue inspections around the central areas to prevent the unlicensed use of these vehicles.

“We want the islands to be a place where people should be able to walk freely. We plan both to keep the vehicle density in a certain balance and to encourage people to walk and use bicycles more,” he added.

Meanwhile, a resident of Büyükada stated that some unlicensed drivers are acting as taxis and charge tourists over 1,000 Turkish Liras for such short distances.