Prince Edward visits Kabataş High School

ISTANBUL
Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, has paid a visit to Istanbul’s Kabataş High School, one of the most prestigious educational institutions in Türkiye, as part of an international education organization.

Edward arrived at Kabataş High School on the morning of Sept. 25 under high-level security measures. During the approximately two-hour visit, he observed the work of students participating in the International Duke of Edinburgh's Award Program at their exhibition stand.

Edward engaged in conversations with the students involved in the project, while also examining their handicrafts at the stand. Additionally, the school's music group students showcased a performance for the prince.

He played table tennis with one of the students, gathered information about the school's robotics team's projects, and took time to engage in one-on-one conversations and take photographs with visitors in the historic school's garden overlooking the Bosphorus.

Edward was the second member of the Royal Family to visit Kabataş High School after his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

School principal Muharrem Bayrak presented Edward with a gift containing photographs from Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 2008, including her signature in the guestbook. Before departing, Edward also signed a guestbook and took photographs with students and teachers on the school's stairs. He also closely examined a memorial book related to the Feb. 6 earthquakes in the country’s south.

