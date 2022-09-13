Prince Andrew to take on queen’s beloved corgis

Prince Andrew to take on queen’s beloved corgis

LONDON
Prince Andrew to take on queen’s beloved corgis

A key question around Britain’s royal succession was resolved on Sunday when it emerged scandal-hit Prince Andrew and his ex-wife will look after Queen Elizabeth II’s corgi dogs after her death.

The prince and his former spouse Sarah Ferguson will take on Muick and Sandy following the queen’s death at Balmoral on Sept. 8 aged 96, Andrew’s spokesman said.

Andrew, the queen’s third son and often reported to be her favorite, and Ferguson had given Muick and Sandy to the queen as a gift.

The pets were a comfort to the queen while she was at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus pandemic, her dresser Angela Kelly said.

The fate of the two corgis, the latest in a long line of more than 30 of the sandy, short-legged dogs throughout Elizabeth’s reign, had been a mystery.

Muick joined the royal family at the start of 2021 along with a so-called “dorgi,” a cross between a corgi and a dachshund, called Fergus.

Fergus died after just five months and was later replaced with Sandy, a new corgi puppy from Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, for the queen’s official 95th birthday.

The corgi gifts came in the same year that Prince Andrew stepped back from his public duties due to the scandal over his relationship with convicted US pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In February, Andrew settled a sexual abuse lawsuit in the United States with an Epstein victim, having previously been stripped of his honorary military titles.

He and Ferguson married in a highly publicized wedding in 1986 and divorced ten years later, but have remained on good terms and share a home near Windsor Castle.

ARTS & LIFE Excavations continue at Apollo Sanctuary

Excavations continue at Apollo Sanctuary

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stone with god’s name found in ancient city

    Stone with god’s name found in ancient city

  2. Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul 

    Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul 

  3. 'Tomatoes are Christian,' Egyptian Salafi group warns

    'Tomatoes are Christian,' Egyptian Salafi group warns

  4. 5 hidden exotic paradises of Türkiye

    5 hidden exotic paradises of Türkiye

  5. Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

    Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online
Recommended
Spielberg confronts his childhood in ‘Fabelmans’

Spielberg confronts his childhood in ‘Fabelmans’
Iraq ancient ruins open up to tourism

Iraq ancient ruins open up to tourism
‘Barbarian’ is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums

‘Barbarian’ is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums
Excavations continue at Apollo Sanctuary

Excavations continue at Apollo Sanctuary

Spanish author Javier Marias dies aged 70

Spanish author Javier Marias dies aged 70
US opioid crisis doc wins top prize at Venice film festival

US opioid crisis doc wins top prize at Venice film festival
WORLD Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.

ECONOMY Automotive production down 13 percent in August

Automotive production down 13 percent in August

Local carmakers’ production declined by 13.3 percent on an annual basis to some 93,000 units in August, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

SPORTS Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Iga Swiatek believes “the sky is the limit” after she crowned her rise to the pinnacle of women’s tennis with a third Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open.