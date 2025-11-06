Primary school stands out with 21 pairs of twins

MUŞ
At a primary school in the eastern province of Muş, an unusual sight greets teachers and visitors alike: A total of 21 pairs of twins studying under the same roof.

With 1,742 students, Vali Adil Yazar Primary School is one of the largest in the city and stands out for its highly unusual student profile. Many of the 42 children are identical twins, making it difficult at times for teachers and classmates to tell them apart.

The situation has brought both joy and confusion to the classrooms.

Teachers often ask twin sisters to wear different hair clips or braid their hair differently, while others switch the twins’ seats in hopes of memorizing who’s who.

Provincial education director Abdulkadir Altay said the high number of twins makes the school unique.

“It’s not common to see this many twins in one school,” Altay said. “Usually, there might be two or three pairs, but here we have 21. This harmony between the twins also reflects positively on the school environment, which makes us very happy.”

School principal Medeni Baran, who took over as head last year, said the twins have become an inseparable part of daily life.

“We start the day in high spirits thanks to them,” he said. “When the twins are absent, we feel something is missing. They really bring color and liveliness to our school.”

Teachers admit that even after months, it can still be a challenge to tell some of the twins apart.

“At first, I asked them to wear different hair clips, then sweaters, then braid their hair differently,” said third-grade teacher Esmer Akbal. “Sometimes I still mix them up, but it has become a fun routine that we all enjoy.”

Another teacher, Fatih Şentürk, said he understands the experience well — he himself is a twin.

“Some of our twins are identical, others fraternal. We sometimes confuse them, but it’s all in good fun,” he said. “They’re cheerful, successful and bring a lot of positive energy to the school. Their classmates are always happy and curious when they see them.”

Parents say the experience of having so many twins together creates a supportive atmosphere.

“My daughters Asmin and Aysima get along very well. I love that there are other twins around them,” said father Yakup Sayılgan.

For the students, being one of many twins makes school life even more special.

“We study the same lessons together and help each other,” Asmin Sayılgan said. “When we go somewhere, people sometimes can’t tell us apart and get confused about our names. Even at school, our teachers and classmates mix us up.”

 

