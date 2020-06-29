Pride celebrated online due to COVID-19 across Turkey

  • June 29 2020 12:09:00

Pride celebrated online due to COVID-19 across Turkey

ISTANBUL
Pride celebrated online due to COVID-19 across Turkey

The colors of the rainbow splashed across Turkey this week not with panels, workshops, forums, screenings and with colorful Pride marches as before, but with nationwide online celebrations and digital activism due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 28th Istanbul LGBTI+ Honor Week Committee held the traditional Istanbul Pride this year online due to the coronavirus pandemic, with its members asking for the celebration of the week and the march online and to not take the streets. The #OnurHaftası (#PrideWeek) hashtag on Twitter quickly became the country’s number one trending topic.

With the cancelation of many in-person Pride events this year, the organizers have found a creative way to bring together the community. The committee called on those who want to attend Pride online to choose their desired flag, banner and slogan to mark their locations in the country on the event’s website.

Thousands of people marked their locations in Turkey with slogans and banners, which included statements like “Get used to it we are here” and calls for Trans equality, on the map of the country, with many sharing them on social media.

The march, which has been held every year since 2003 on Istiklal Avenue, one the busiest streets of Istanbul, reached its highest attendance in 2014 with the participation of more than 100,000 people.

But since then, authorities have banned the annual Pride march. Attendees and members of the community, however, defied the bans and staged their marches every year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

    Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

  2. WHO to open office in Istanbul

    WHO to open office in Istanbul

  3. Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

    Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,097 as daily cases increase by 1,356

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,097 as daily cases increase by 1,356

  5. Erdoğan says Turkey to realize one of largest environmental projects in Thrace

    Erdoğan says Turkey to realize one of largest environmental projects in Thrace
Recommended
First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job

First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts western Turkey

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts western Turkey
Congregation performs prayers in front of coffeehouse to protest imam

Congregation performs prayers in front of coffeehouse to protest imam
Magnitude-5.4 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Magnitude-5.4 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Turkeys quince gets geographical indication

Turkey's quince gets geographical indication
Mosques reopened for prayers after virus suspension

Mosques reopened for prayers after virus suspension
WORLD Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets ’hate speech’

Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets ’hate speech’

Starbucks said on June 28 that it will pause its advertising on social media while it studies ways to "stop the spread of hate speech" as part of a growing corporate movement.
ECONOMY 52,080 road motor vehicles registered in May

52,080 road motor vehicles registered in May

Turkey saw 52,080 new registrations of road motor vehicles in May, the country's statistical authority reported on June 29.
SPORTS Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Turkish Süper Lig leaders Medipol Başakşehir drew against Galatasaray 1-1 in June 28's high-stakes game.