President Erdoğan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sept. 3 warned Greece it would pay a "heavy price" if it continued to "harass" Turkish planes over the Aegean.

"Hey Greece, take a look at history. If you go further, you will pay a heavy price," Erdoğan told a rally in the Black Sea region.

Türkiye has in recent months complained of provocative actions by Athens, saying such moves undermine peace efforts.

Türkiye says Greece is stationing troops on islands in the Aegean Sea in violation of peace treaties signed after World Wars I and II.

Erdoğan accused Greece of occupying the islands.

"We have only one word to tell Greece: Do not forget Izmir (Smyrna in Greek)," Erdoğan said, referring to the end of the Greek occupation after Turkish forces entered the city in the Aegean coast in 1922.

"Your occupation of the islands does not bind us," Erdoğan said.

"When the time comes, we will do what’s necessary. As we say, we may come suddenly one night," he added.

