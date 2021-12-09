Erdoğan urges benefiting from opportunities created by new economic model

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 8 invited everyone in Turkey to evaluate the “opportunities” brought by the government’s new economic policy.

Calling on citizens and companies that have money and foreign savings and money in banks or at home, Erdoğan said, “I invite everyone to take advantage of the opportunities brought by our new economic policy, which we have built on the bases of investment, employment, production and exports.”

The volatility caused by price and exchange rate increases will stop after a while, he said after a cabinet meeting.

“I hope that the halal and stable return that will be brought by the investments in this period will continue for generations. Turkey is at the forefront of the countries that shine in the global economic system that has been restructured with the pandemic,” Erdoğan stated.

He emphasized to fully mobilize the potential of Turkey and said, “It should not be forgotten that every penny spent on investment and production is a brick put in the construction of a great and powerful Turkey. “

“If those who have savings in foreign currency, gold and Turkish Lira participate in this great leap forward, our country will reach the level of being among the top 10 economies of the world in a much shorter time,” he added.

They closely follow “hundreds of giant investments,” some of which are carried by the citizens and some by international investors, the president said.

Erdoğan said they see Turkey’s salvation in investments, employment, production, exports and current account surplus that will mobilize its resources, not in prescriptions under the guidance of global interests.

There has always been a mentality that has not had its share of these concepts in Turkey, and it will continue to exist in the future, he said.

“This mentality, which is positioned against our country, is starting to deviate the change in the economy with the same insidiousness,” Erdoğan stated, noting that their target is investment, employment, production, export and growth.

“This mentality wants to cool the economy, shrink it and reduce employment with high interest rates,” Erdoğan said.

Turkey should become a regional and global power in every political, social, economic and military field, but the opposition wants to “return it to the past by discouraging the country’s political and economic claims,” the president said.

Turkey’s growth rate this year is heading towards double digits, mostly based on industrial production and exports, he said and added, “Are there any difficulties ahead? Of course, there are. Energy and food price increases in the world will stabilize after a while. This picture will also give us the time we need to reach our country’s production and export targets. We will improve production and employment step by step with low interest and balanced exchange rates.”