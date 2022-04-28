President Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, mending strained ties

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to fly to Saudi Arabia on April 28, mending a rift between the countries caused by the murder of Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate in 2018.

The two-day trip comes as Ankara and Riyadh have in recent months attempted to repair some diplomatic damage after a decade of tension.

Meanqhile, Osman Kavala was 'Turkey’s Soros' that was behind Gezi Park riots," Erdoğan said in a televised statement on April 27.

"Now that the verdict is out and they will have to accept it as it is," he said.

Kavala faced charges over the 2013 Gezi Park protests which started as a small number of demonstrations then became a nationwide riots. Even though the was acquitted all of his charges in February 2020, an appeals court overturned the verdict.