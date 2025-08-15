Preparations begin to return gorilla to home

ISTANBUL

Preparations are underway to return Zeytin, a baby gorilla seized at Istanbul Airport last year, to her native Nigeria, the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) has announced.

The animal was intercepted on Dec. 22, 2024, when anti-smuggling and intelligence teams from the Customs Enforcement Directorate of the Trade Ministry tracked a crate listed as cargo on a flight from Nigeria to Bangkok. Upon inspection, officials found the endangered gorilla inside.

The baby gorilla was taken into care by DKMP staff, where she underwent rehabilitation and was cared for by veterinarians and specialist keepers.

In a statement on its social media account, the DKMP said: “We protected her with compassion, raised her with love and are now preparing to send her off. From the moment she was found without a CITES certificate, we ensured she was carefully cared for. Citizens helped name her Zeytin. She is no longer just an animal; she is a symbol of our respect for nature, innocence and life. Following a thorough process with the CITES Secretariat and relevant institutions, we initiated her return to Nigeria under the condition that she be cared for in a rehabilitation center. Prioritizing animal welfare, we have taken into account protection against illegal trade, suitable climate conditions and minimizing stress."

"Zeytin will be sent to a rehabilitation center closer to her natural habitat in compliance with IATA rules on a Turkish Airlines flight. We raised her with love; now she returns to nature as a symbol of hope. We continue our work to protect endangered species with transparency and determination,” it added.

The DKMP emphasized that the entire process has been carried out in accordance with international agreements protecting endangered wildlife.